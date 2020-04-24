This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 24 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Artwork potentially worth thousands - but costing just €50 - sells out in 15 minutes in online charity auction

This is the fourth year of the Incognito art sale which acts as a fundraiser for the children’s charity Jack and Jill Foundation.

By Sean Murray Friday 24 Apr 2020, 3:07 PM
27 minutes ago 3,381 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5083325
Image: incognito.ie
Image: incognito.ie

AN ONLINE ART auction aimed at raising money for charity has sold out today within just 15 minutes.

The Incognito art sale for the Jack and Jill Foundation launched this morning, and managed to sell 1,814 pieces of art as 15,000 visitors browsed the website. 

Dozens of well-known figures – such as Bruce and Patti Springsteen, Helen Steele, Paul Costelloe, Bono, Maser and Ruthie Ashenhurst – are among the 1,000 artists who contributed pieces.

However, those bidding for the artworks were unaware of who painted them. You only discover who painted an artwork after you purchase it.

In a post on Facebook, it said: “We want to thank everyone involved, artists and purchasers and we acknowledge that there are a lot of disappointed shoppers out there and we thank you for trying and for being patient with us.”

The second part of the Incognito sale is planned for the Lavit Gallery in September with a further 900 artworks set aside for that. That will however be reviewed due to the “unprecedented demand” today. 

The charity said: “We may consider bringing the second part of the collection forward to an online sale and we will announce our decision next week.”

This is the fourth year of the Incognito art sale which acts as a fundraiser for the children’s charity Jack and Jill and this year the queues were of a virtual kind rather than around the block on a Dublin street.

Each €50 artwork equates to three hours of specialist home nursing care for one of the 340 families supported by Jack and Jill. The foundation needs to raise €3.8 million each year to fund its home nursing and respite care service for children with life limiting conditions. 

The charity added it relies on the Incognito sale more than ever to fill the void in its fundraising at this time.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie