Junior Minister Jack Chambers shares that he is gay in social media post

CABINET MINISTER JACK Chambers has shared that he is gay, in a post on his Instagram account.

The Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin West serves as a Minister of State in the Department of Transport, and has held various other high profile roles, including Government Chief Whip, and Minister of State for Sport, the Gaeltacht and Defence.

Posting online today, Chambers said: “As I look forward to 2024 I am sharing with you something a little different but it’s something I wanted to do for a while.”

“As a politician it can sometimes be difficult to speak about my own personal life and that can lead to things drifting. However, it’s important for me to be true to myself firstly – and to you all in my public service role.

“I am starting 2024 by telling you all that I am proud to say that I am gay.

“As a politician and citizen I want to share this today as part of who I am.

Having shared it with many of my close family and friends, their support and love has given me the confidence and courage to share this publicly today,” he added.

Chambers reflected on being “fortunate” that Ireland is a country that has made strides in becoming more inclusive as a society, “to the extent that the sharing of this information is becoming increasingly unremarkable”.

“I’m looking forward to a busy, productive and hard working year ahead as a TD for Dublin West along with my Ministerial responsibilities and helping colleagues across the country as Fianna Fáil’s Director of Local Elections 2024. Jack,” the minister added, concluding his post.