Quiz: How well do you remember Jack Charlton's tenure as Republic of Ireland manager?

THE NEWS BROKE on Saturday that much-loved former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton had died at the age of 85.
He oversaw some of the most significant events in the history of Irish sport as his teams reached two World Cups and a European Championship.
The team created some unforgettable moments along the way, and Charlton was always fondly remembered here for his big character as the driving force behind those few glorious years.
Tonight’s quiz is all about his tenure as Ireland boss. Best of luck.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)