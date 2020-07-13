Quiz: How well do you remember Jack Charlton's tenure as Republic of Ireland manager?

THE NEWS BROKE on Saturday that much-loved former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton had died at the age of 85.

He oversaw some of the most significant events in the history of Irish sport as his teams reached two World Cups and a European Championship.

The team created some unforgettable moments along the way, and Charlton was always fondly remembered here for his big character as the driving force behind those few glorious years.

Tonight’s quiz is all about his tenure as Ireland boss. Best of luck.

Who did Ireland face in Big Jack's first game as manager? PA Images England Scotland

Wales Northern Ireland Which of these players wasn't in the squad for Euro 88? INPHO/Billy Stickland Frank Stapleton Liam Brady

Niall Quinn David Kelly In what minute did Ray Houghton put the ball in the English net in our opening game of Euro 88? PA Images 6th minute 26th minute

46th minute 86th minute Which minnows did Ireland beat in the last qualifying game to guarantee their place at the 1990 World Cup? PA Images Andorra San Marino

Liechtenstein Malta In which Italian city did Ireland meet England in their first game of the 1990 World Cup? INPHO/James Meehan Genoa Rome

Cagliari Naples Who took the first penalty for Ireland in the tense penalty shootout win vs Romania? INPHO/Billy Stickland John Aldridge Kevin Sheedy

Ray Houghton Tony Cascarino Ireland came agonisingly close to qualifying for Euro 1992, but who finished a point ahead of us to qualify instead? PA Images Germany France

Spain England Who scored a crucial goal against Northern Ireland to help us qualify for USA 94? INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan Alan McLoughlin Andy Townsend

Niall Quinn Tony Cascarino Ray Houghton scored another famous goal against Italy in Giants Stadium in 1994. Which US city is it closest to? INPHO/Billy Stickland Miami Chicago

New York Boston Which team beat us in the Euro 96 playoff in Anfield in what was Jack's last game in charge? INPHO/James Meehan England Netherlands

Portugal Scotland Answer all the questions to see your result! NPHO/Billy Stickland You scored out of ! A nation holds its breath Yes, we're there! Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! And Houghton... One nil! And Ray Houghton has got the breakthrough. Share your result: Share INPHO/Billy Stickland You scored out of ! Oh Ronnie Whelan... Ronnie Whelan has done it. Share your result: Share INPHO/Billy Stickland You scored out of ! It falls to Schillaci... A bitter end to a glorious tournament Share your result: Share INPHO/Billy Stickland You scored out of ! And Kluivert is through... A sad end to a glorious reign for Big Jack as the Dutch beat us in Anfield Share your result: Share