Monday 13 July, 2020
Quiz: How well do you remember Jack Charlton's tenure as Republic of Ireland manager?

The beloved figure within Irish football passed away at the age of 85 over the weekend.

By Sean Murray Monday 13 Jul 2020, 9:30 PM
7 minutes ago 1,747 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5148409

THE NEWS BROKE on Saturday that much-loved former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton had died at the age of 85. 

He oversaw some of the most significant events in the history of Irish sport as his teams reached two World Cups and a European Championship.

The team created some unforgettable moments along the way, and Charlton was always fondly remembered here for his big character as the driving force behind those few glorious years. 

Tonight’s quiz is all about his tenure as Ireland boss. Best of luck.

Who did Ireland face in Big Jack's first game as manager?
PA Images
England
Scotland

Wales
Northern Ireland
Which of these players wasn't in the squad for Euro 88?
INPHO/Billy Stickland
Frank Stapleton
Liam Brady

Niall Quinn
David Kelly
In what minute did Ray Houghton put the ball in the English net in our opening game of Euro 88?
PA Images
6th minute
26th minute

46th minute
86th minute
Which minnows did Ireland beat in the last qualifying game to guarantee their place at the 1990 World Cup?
PA Images
Andorra
San Marino

Liechtenstein
Malta
In which Italian city did Ireland meet England in their first game of the 1990 World Cup?
INPHO/James Meehan
Genoa
Rome

Cagliari
Naples
Who took the first penalty for Ireland in the tense penalty shootout win vs Romania?
INPHO/Billy Stickland
John Aldridge
Kevin Sheedy

Ray Houghton
Tony Cascarino
Ireland came agonisingly close to qualifying for Euro 1992, but who finished a point ahead of us to qualify instead?
PA Images
Germany
France

Spain
England
Who scored a crucial goal against Northern Ireland to help us qualify for USA 94?
INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
Alan McLoughlin
Andy Townsend

Niall Quinn
Tony Cascarino
Ray Houghton scored another famous goal against Italy in Giants Stadium in 1994. Which US city is it closest to?
INPHO/Billy Stickland
Miami
Chicago

New York
Boston
Which team beat us in the Euro 96 playoff in Anfield in what was Jack's last game in charge?
INPHO/James Meehan
England
Netherlands

Portugal
Scotland
Answer all the questions to see your result!
NPHO/Billy Stickland
You scored out of !
A nation holds its breath
Yes, we're there!
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
And Houghton...
One nil! And Ray Houghton has got the breakthrough.
Share your result:
INPHO/Billy Stickland
You scored out of !
Oh Ronnie Whelan...
Ronnie Whelan has done it.
Share your result:
INPHO/Billy Stickland
You scored out of !
It falls to Schillaci...
A bitter end to a glorious tournament
Share your result:
INPHO/Billy Stickland
You scored out of !
And Kluivert is through...
A sad end to a glorious reign for Big Jack as the Dutch beat us in Anfield
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie