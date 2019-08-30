This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 30 August, 2019
Twitter chief Jack Dorsey has account hacked

The hack happened earlier this evening.

By AFP Friday 30 Aug 2019, 10:20 PM
Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, had his account hacked this evening.
Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, had his account hacked this evening.
TWITTER CHIEF JACK Dorsey’s account was hacked this evening, with a series of offensive messages posted from his account. 

Twitter said this evening that the account of chief executive Dorsey had been “compromised”.

The tweets containing racial slurs and suggestions about a bomb showed up around 8pm on the @jack account of the founder of the social media site.

“We’re aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

Some of the tweets contained the hashtag #ChucklingSquad which was believed to indicate the identity of the hacker group.

The news comes with Dorsey and Twitter moving aggressively to clean up offensive and inappropriate content as part of a focus on “safety”.

© – AFP 2019

