Twitter chief Jack Dorsey has account hacked

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, had his account hacked this evening.

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, had his account hacked this evening.

TWITTER CHIEF JACK Dorsey’s account was hacked this evening, with a series of offensive messages posted from his account.

Twitter said this evening that the account of chief executive Dorsey had been “compromised”.

The tweets containing racial slurs and suggestions about a bomb showed up around 8pm on the @jack account of the founder of the social media site.

“We’re aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

Some of the tweets contained the hashtag #ChucklingSquad which was believed to indicate the identity of the hacker group.

The news comes with Dorsey and Twitter moving aggressively to clean up offensive and inappropriate content as part of a focus on “safety”.

© – AFP 2019