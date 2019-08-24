This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Saturday 24 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I never thought that my fine son would be in the cemetery...we're all heartbroken'

Jack Downey died after taking a substance at Indiependence earlier this month.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 24 Aug 2019, 1:55 PM
15 minutes ago 1,024 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4780621
Image: Clonmel Óg Hurling and Football Club via Facebook
Image: Clonmel Óg Hurling and Football Club via Facebook

THE PARENTS OF a teenager who died after he took a substance at a music festival in Cork hope that his death will raise awareness of the risks of taking drugs.

Jack Downey from Clonmel, Co Tipperary died three days after being rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) from the Indiependence festival earlier this month.

The 19 year-old became unwell at the festival on 4 August, and went to a medical tent before being transferred to CUH, where he died three days later.

Today, his parents Johnny and Elaine told Brendan O’Connor on the Marian Finucane Show on RTÉ Radio 1 that “every day is worse than the day before” and that they never believed such a tragedy would strike their family.

“I would never have suspected it was going to be our Jack,” Johnny said. “But it affects everybody, I think.”

“The cards letters we’ve got, we’ve only opened a fraction of them and people are relating where it’s happened to them up the country, down the country.”

Elaine said if anything came from her son’s death, it was for people to be more aware that drugs were a reality in society.

She told the programme that there was “no way back” for her family, adding: “I never thought that my fine son would be in the cemetery…we’re all heartbroken.”

However, Johnny said that despite what happened, he felt those who helped Jack at the festival “did everything they could”.

“We have spoken to everybody else was in the that had dealings with Jack to try to piece it all together,” he said.

“He took the substance and he reacted badly. That was it.”

At his funeral last month, mourners heard how Jack, an only child and a member of Clonmel Óg Hurling and Football Club, trained juveniles in his spare time.

They also heard him described as “a man with a presence” and a “cheeky little smile”.

His parents spoke further about the type of person Jack was today, recalling his conversational abilities and how he spoke to his grandfather every evening on the phone.

“He was a strong man, but gentle,” Johnny said. “He had a presence, definitely. He could walk into a room there and he wouldn’t have to say anything; he’d just smile.”

Johnny and Elaine also paid tribute to those who had shown them support since their son’s death, as well as staff at CUH.

“I realised after Jack’s death that friends and family are very, very important and were a lot lot more than I thought I actually had,” Johnny said.

“[We've had] phenomenal support from the Friday 2 August to today’s date… unbelievable support from everybody.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie