This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 23 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Art potentially worth thousands to go on sale for €50 a piece to raise money for charity

In the Incognito auction, you don’t know which artist produced the work until after you pay for it.

By Sean Murray Monday 23 Mar 2020, 3:27 PM
29 minutes ago 7,442 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5054929
A selection of some of the artwork that will go on sale.
Image: Incognito.ie
A selection of some of the artwork that will go on sale.
A selection of some of the artwork that will go on sale.
Image: Incognito.ie

AN ONLINE SALE of 1,812 pieces of art launched earlier today to help raise money for the Jack and Jill Foundation – with each piece on sale for €50.

Dozens of well-known figures – such as Bruce and Patti Springsteen, Helen Steele, Paul Costelloe, Bono, Maser and Ruthie Ashenhurst – are among the 1,000 artists who’ve contributed pieces.

The catch? You don’t know which of the pieces have been painted by the well-known artists that make them potentially worth thousands of euro.

This is the fourth year of the Incognito art sale which acts as a fundraiser for the children’s charity Jack and Jill and this year the queues will be of the virtual kind rather than around the block on a Dublin street.

From now until 24 April – when the sale will go live – people can view which artworks are available here.

The pieces will then become available on a first-come-first-serve basis on that date online. 

Each €50 artwork equates to three hours of specialist home nursing care for one of the 340 families supported by Jack and Jill. The foundation needs to raise €3.8 million each year to fund its home nursing and respite care service for children with life limiting conditions. 

The charity’s CEO Carmel Doyle said: “Yes, we’ve had to move the sale online this year, but nothing can take away from the wonderful, high quality collection of art donated to Jack and Jill and we are so grateful.  With artists from across the country contributing, this is just another example of how, as a nation, we come together to help others.

Yet again the standard of art is phenomenal and there’s not one piece in the collection that’s not worth €50 alone.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie