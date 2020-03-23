Art potentially worth thousands to go on sale for €50 a piece to raise money for charity

A selection of some of the artwork that will go on sale.

AN ONLINE SALE of 1,812 pieces of art launched earlier today to help raise money for the Jack and Jill Foundation – with each piece on sale for €50.

Dozens of well-known figures – such as Bruce and Patti Springsteen, Helen Steele, Paul Costelloe, Bono, Maser and Ruthie Ashenhurst – are among the 1,000 artists who’ve contributed pieces.

The catch? You don’t know which of the pieces have been painted by the well-known artists that make them potentially worth thousands of euro.

This is the fourth year of the Incognito art sale which acts as a fundraiser for the children’s charity Jack and Jill and this year the queues will be of the virtual kind rather than around the block on a Dublin street.

From now until 24 April – when the sale will go live – people can view which artworks are available here.

The pieces will then become available on a first-come-first-serve basis on that date online.

Each €50 artwork equates to three hours of specialist home nursing care for one of the 340 families supported by Jack and Jill. The foundation needs to raise €3.8 million each year to fund its home nursing and respite care service for children with life limiting conditions.

The charity’s CEO Carmel Doyle said: “Yes, we’ve had to move the sale online this year, but nothing can take away from the wonderful, high quality collection of art donated to Jack and Jill and we are so grateful. With artists from across the country contributing, this is just another example of how, as a nation, we come together to help others.