#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 9 December 2020
Advertisement

Mother of young woman who took her own life after online abuse meets with Justice Minister

Jackie Fox released a statement this evening following the meeting.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 9 Dec 2020, 9:45 PM
27 minutes ago 3,853 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5294598
Jackie Fox
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Jackie Fox
Jackie Fox
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THE MOTHER OF a 21-year-old woman who took her own life after a prolonged period of online abuse has met with Justice Minister Helen McEntee about new legislation to tackle abuse online.

The Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Bill 2017 covers a wide range of offences, including online abuse, cyberbullying, and image-based abuse.

Jackie Fox is the mother of Nicole ‘Coco’ Fox Fenlon, who took her own life in 2018 after a period of prolonged abuse online.

Fox met with the Justice Minister this afternoon about naming the law ‘Coco’s law’ in her daughter’s memory.

 In a statement released after the meeting, Jackie Fox said that the Minister had listened to the story of what happened to Nicole. 

She said that after being told multiple times that the new laws would be named after her daughter, she found out on 3 December that that wouldn’t be the case.

The Minister and her advisor then explained that the Attorney General’s advice is to the effect that including Coco’s name in any form in the title of the new bill may influence juries in cases dissimilar to that of Coco’s experiences of harassment and intimidation both offline and online.

“I disagreed with the Minister on this point but accept that at this point in time, and so close to the enactment of the Bill, there is little space left in which to campaign on this particular issue.”

Jackie Fox did say that the Minister pledged to find other ways to remember Nicole.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The Minister, at the meeting, did make two proposals with regards to how Coco’s memory can be preserved and how her story can be enshrined in the memories of the people of Ireland as a means to combatting online harassment, bullying and intimidation,” Fox said. 

“Firstly, the Minster and her advisors have proposed a memorandum be attached to the new legislation that refers to Coco, her story, and the campaign that has brought about the legislation. The wording of the memorandum will clearly indicate that the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences bill is also to be known as Coco’s Law,” she said. 

Secondly, the Minister proposed funding for an educational medium through which young people can be informed about online bullying and harassment and I currently understand that to mean a type of educational foundation.
My campaign colleague sought commitment from the Minister around a meeting to tie down both proposals within the following two days. That commitment was given, and we have formally requested a meeting today via the Department of Justice.

Jackie Fox thanked the Minister and her team, as well as Labour’s Brendan Howlin for previous work on drafting the legislation, for their support.

Need help? Support is available:

  • Aware – 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)
  • Samaritans – 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie
  • Pieta House – 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)
  • Teen-Line Ireland – 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 18)
  • Childline – 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie