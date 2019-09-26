This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former French president Jacques Chirac dies aged 86

He died this morning surrounded by his family.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 11:17 AM
22 minutes ago 1,456 Views 1 Comment
Jacques Chirac attending the "Prix de la Fondation Chirac" award ceremony in 2013.
Image: Pool
FORMER FRENCH PRESIDENT Jacques Chirac, a centre-right politician who served as head of state from 1995 to 2007, has died, his family said.

He was 86.

“President Jacques Chirac died this morning surrounded by his family, peacefully,” his son-in-law Frederic Salat-Baroux told AFP.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he was “moved and devastated” by Chirac’s death.

Twice elected head of state in 1995 and 2002, his 12 years in the Elysee Palace made him France’s second longest-serving post-war president after his Socialist predecessor Francois Mitterrand.

On the international stage, Chirac could be best remembered for angering the United States with his public opposition to the 2003 war in Iraq.

An instinctive conservative but with an appeal that extended beyond the right, Chirac also served two stints as prime minister in 1974-76 and 1986-88 and was mayor of his native Paris from 1977-1995.

It was his time at the helm of the French capital that resulted, once he had lost his presidential immunity, in a conviction for embezzlement and misuse of public funds.

Chirac had rarely been seen in public in recent years and was long known to have been suffering from ill health.

© AFP 2019  

About the author:

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

