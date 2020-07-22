This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 22 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jail time increased for man who attacked taxi driver with glass bottle

The man had pleaded guilty to assault causing harm at Slade Road, Saggart in 2015.

By Natasha Reid Wednesday 22 Jul 2020, 7:17 PM
1 hour ago 7,533 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5157116
Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.
Image: Shutterstock/Aitormmfoto
Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.
Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.
Image: Shutterstock/Aitormmfoto

A 31-YEAR-old Dublin man, who broke a beer bottle over the head of a taxi driver, has had his jail term increased by nine months on appeal by the State.

David Murphy of Belfry Green in Tallaght had pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm at Slade Road, Saggart, on 21 March, 2015.

The court heard that the taxi driver had collected Murphy and a woman from a house in Clondalkin and was asked to drive them to the Citywest area.

Murphy was carrying a beer can and a bag containing bottles of beer.

As they travelled up Slade Road, Murphy asked the driver to turn back around, and then suddenly pulled the handbrake of the car.

Murphy took a beer bottle from the bag at his feet and smashed it over the driver’s head. He then picked up the remains of the bottle and threatened to stab him if he didn’t get out of the car.

Murphy and the woman eventually left, and the driver escaped.

Murphy, who has a history of violence, was on bail at the time for assaulting a garda.

He has 41 previous convictions, including for assault causing harm, violent disorder, violent behaviour in a garda station and criminal damage.

Judge Pauline Codd sentenced him to three-and-a-half years in prison, but suspended the final two years and nine months of the sentence in light of mitigation.

However, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) today appealed the undue leniency of that sentence to the Court of Appeal.

Derek Cooney BL said that it was the suspended portion of the sentence that was at issue.

He submitted that, with remission, Murphy would serve just six months and three weeks for an offence that the court had considered to be at the uppermost end of the scale.

“The complainant was an innocent taxi driver out earning a living,” he said. “This was an unprovoked and vicious attack.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Sarah-Jane O’Callaghan BL responded on behalf of Murphy.

She said that the director was failing to have regard to the fact that a suspended sentence was a real punitive sentence hanging over his head.

“The suspension of a large portion was made legitimately,” she said.

Justice John Edwards, presiding with Justice Patrick McCarthy and Justice Aileen Donnelly, considered the matter for a number of hours.

Justice McCarthy delivered judgment, saying that the extent to which Murphy’s sentence was suspended was unjustified, was a significant departure from the norm and had led to undue leniency.

They quashed the sentence and resentenced him again to three-and-a-half years in prison.

However, this time, they suspended only the final two years.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Natasha Reid

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie