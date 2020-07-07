This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19

The president said he was feeling “perfectly well” and had only mild symptoms.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 7 Jul 2020, 4:42 PM
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro
Image: Marcos Correa via PA Images
Image: Marcos Correa via PA Images

BRAZIL’S PRESIDENT JAIR Bolsonaro has announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The president said he was feeling “perfectly well” and had only mild symptoms.

The confirmation comes after Bolsonaro earlier told CNN Brazil that he had underwent an x-ray of his lungs at a military hospital as a precaution after showing symptoms including a fever.

The far right leader has caused huge controversy in Brazil for repeatedly flouting containment measures and minimising the risk of the virus, which has killed 65,000 people in the South American giant and infected 1.6 million.

Bolsonaro had been tested three times previously – all came back negative.

Yesterday, the president made more changes to weaken a law that would require citizens to wear face masks in public.

He had already watered down the bill on Friday by vetoing several articles, such as requiring employers to supply face masks for their staff and another mandating that public authorities should provide face coverings for “economically vulnerable people”.

Now Bolsonaro has also vetoed articles requiring masks be worn in prisons and another obliging businesses to provide information on how to wear masks properly.

Some states have already made the wearing of face-coverings mandatory, but this was the first such law on a national level.

Includes reporting by © – AFP 2020 

