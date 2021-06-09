Case of man accused of launching firework at gardaí at anti-lockdown protest adjourned until September

THE STATE has almost four months to decide if extra charges will be brought against a protester accused of launching a firework at gardaí during an anti-lockdown demonstration in Dublin.

Jake Merriman, 30, did not have to attend the latest hearing at Dublin District Court today.

Hundreds gathered on Grafton Street to protest measures aimed at halting the spread of Covid-19 on 27 February last.

Gardaí prevented them gaining entry to St Stephen’s Green park which had been closed by the Office of Public Works on Garda instructions.

A firework was discharged at the top of Grafton Street after which gardaí baton-charged protesters. The riot led to three officers being injured, 23 people being arrested and 13 people getting charged that evening with public order offences.

Footage of the scenes went viral online.

Merriman, from Meadowlands Avenue, Monkstown, Dublin was later charged with five offences.

He is accused of production of weapons during an assault – an eight shot firework and two glass bottles – at Grafton Street. He also has two other charges for possessing other glass bottles which were capable of causing serious injury.

On 3 March, he faced his first court hearing when Judge Brian O’Shea, then presiding, sought directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He also held the case was too serious to be dealt with at district court level and asked the DPP to give consent to trial in the circuit court which has tougher sentencing powers.

Detective Sergeant Patrick Traynor had alleged that an eight-shot firework was discharged and glass bottles were thrown.

In April, he had also said it was possible that further charges would be brought.

The case was adjourned until today when more time was sought by the prosecution. Solicitor Niall O’Connor appeared on behalf of the defendant who was remanded on continuing bail in his absence.

Judge Michael Walsh adjourned the case to 30 September next.

