#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 9 June 2021
Advertisement

Case of man accused of launching firework at gardaí at anti-lockdown protest adjourned until September

Jake Merriman, 30, did not have to attend the latest hearing at Dublin District Court today.

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 9 Jun 2021, 9:31 PM
47 minutes ago 3,415 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5462300
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

THE STATE has almost four months to decide if extra charges will be brought against a protester accused of launching a firework at gardaí during an anti-lockdown demonstration in Dublin.

Jake Merriman, 30, did not have to attend the latest hearing at Dublin District Court today.

Hundreds gathered on Grafton Street to protest measures aimed at halting the spread of Covid-19 on 27 February last.

Gardaí prevented them gaining entry to St Stephen’s Green park which had been closed by the Office of Public Works on Garda instructions.

A firework was discharged at the top of Grafton Street after which gardaí baton-charged protesters. The riot led to three officers being injured, 23 people being arrested and 13 people getting charged that evening with public order offences.

Footage of the scenes went viral online.

Merriman, from Meadowlands Avenue, Monkstown, Dublin was later charged with five offences.

He is accused of production of weapons during an assault – an eight shot firework and two glass bottles – at Grafton Street. He also has two other charges for possessing other glass bottles which were capable of causing serious injury.

On 3 March, he faced his first court hearing when Judge Brian O’Shea, then presiding, sought directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He also held the case was too serious to be dealt with at district court level and asked the DPP to give consent to trial in the circuit court which has tougher sentencing powers.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Detective Sergeant Patrick Traynor had alleged that an eight-shot firework was discharged and glass bottles were thrown.

In April, he had also said it was possible that further charges would be brought.

The case was adjourned until today when more time was sought by the prosecution. Solicitor Niall O’Connor appeared on behalf of the defendant who was remanded on continuing bail in his absence.

Judge Michael Walsh adjourned the case to 30 September next.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie