Dublin: 1°C Friday 22 January 2021
Release date for new Bond film delayed for third time

No Time to Die was originally slated for an April 2020 release.

By Adam Daly Friday 22 Jan 2021, 8:50 AM
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
THE MAKERS OF the new James Bond movie – which has already had its release date pushed back twice due to the pandemic – have said that it will not be released until the end of 2021.

No Time To Die, the 25th instalment of the fictional British spy saga, will be released in cinemas globally on 8 October, according to a brief announcement by producers. 

The movie had been initially set for a London premiere on 31 March 2020 before a rollout worldwide in April.

As the Covid-19 pandemic took hold in March, MGM, Universal and Bond producers announced they were delaying the release until 12 November.

Then in October, they said the film would be delayed further until 2 April 2021 “in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience”. Now audiences will have to wait a few more months to see Daniel Craig in action. 

No Time to Die sees Bond drawn out of retirement in Jamaica by his old friend and CIA agent Felix Leiter. It is expected to be actor Craig’s last outing as 007, after starring in four previous films.

Rami Malek plays Bond’s adversary Safin, while Lashana Lynch, Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas and Ben Whishaw also star.

Produced at a rumoured cost of around $250 million, the film’s success is crucial for MGM, while Universal Pictures will distribute the film overseas.

The much-delayed James Bond movie is just one of dozens of major Hollywood titles left in limbo by the pandemic, as studios weigh up whether to push back their release dates indefinitely, or opt for online streaming releases that deprive them of vital box office profits.

- With reporting from AFP

