Release of new James Bond film delayed until November amid Covid-19 fears

A promotional poster for the film. Source: James Bond/Twitter

THE RELEASE DATE for James Bond film No Time To Die has been postponed amid fears around Covid-19.

The film was due to be released in April, but Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today said that “after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace” it will now be released in November.

It’s expected to be released in Irish and UK cinemas on 12 November, and in the US on 25 November.

The news was announced via the film’s official Twitter account.

The world premiere for No Time To Die was scheduled to take place on 31 March at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The 25th film in the franchise will mark Daniel Craig’s fifth and final time as the spy.

The film also stars Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana De Armas.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film also saw Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge drafted in to improve its script.

No Time To Die finds Bond after he has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica when his old friend Felix Leiter, played by Jeffrey Wright, from the CIA turns up asking for help.