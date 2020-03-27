This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 27 March, 2020
James Bond guns worth £100,000 stolen from home in England

Three “irreplaceable” weapons were taken on Monday.

By Press Association Friday 27 Mar 2020, 7:08 AM
Image: PA
Image: PA

FIVE DEACTIVATED GUNS used in a number of James Bond films have been stolen.

Beretta ‘Cheetah’ and Beretta ‘Tomcat’ pistols from Die Another Day and the iconic Walther PPK handgun used in A View to a Kill are among the weapons reported taken.

The Metropolitan Police were called to a burglary in progress at an Aldersbrook Avenue property in Enfield at about 8pm on Monday however the suspects had fled the scene before officers arrived.

Neighbours described the intruders as three white males with Eastern European accents who drove away in a silver vehicle.

It is believed the suspects forced entry into the rear of the premises where they stole five firearms used in James Bond films, estimated to be worth more than £100,000 (worth around €110,000).

The other stolen weapons include a Revolver Smith and Weston 44 Magnum featured in Live and Let Die and a Llama 22 calibre handgun from Die Another Day.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley, of North Area Crime Investigation Department (CID) said: “The firearms stolen are very distinctive and bespoke to particular James Bond movies. They will almost certainly be recognised by the public and to anyone offered them for sale.

Many of these items are irreplaceable. For example, the Magnum is the only one in the world ever made in which the whole gun is finished in chrome. It has a six and a half inch barrel and wood grips.

“The Walther PPK was the last gun used by Roger Moore in A View to a Kill.

The owner is very upset that his address has been violated and he truly hopes to be re-united with these highly collectable items.

“I would urge any members of the public that may have witnessed the burglars arriving and leaving, or who know where the firearms are, or may have been offered these stolen items for sale, to come forward to my investigation team as a priority.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact North Area CID via 101, or by tweeting @MetCC quoting CAD 5890/23MAR20.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Press Association

