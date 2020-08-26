This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 26 August, 2020
Poll: Who's the best James Bond?

As Sean Connery turned 90 yesterday, what better way to celebrate?

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 9:39 AM
39 minutes ago 8,957 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5186355
Who was the best James Bond?
Image: PA
Who was the best James Bond?
Who was the best James Bond?
Image: PA

SEAN CONNERY AT 90? The idea that the actor – described in one article as a “dangerously seductive icon of masculinity” – could be in his ninth decade has been boggling our minds for the last 24 hours. 

We can all debate his greatest ever performances. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade? The Untouchables? Or perhaps, for the connoisseurs, Robin and Marian?

But it’s beyond debate that he’ll be best remembered for his iconic portrayal of James Bond. 

From the moment he appears on screen in Dr No, Connery became the embodiment of cool – maintaining that image even amid the more bizarre elements of the Bond schtick. 

So today we want to know: Who’s the best Bond actor?


Poll Results:

Sean Connery (368)
Daniel Craig (150)
Roger Moore (114)
Pierce Brosnan (107)
Timothy Dalton (25)
George Lazenby (18)






About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (21)

