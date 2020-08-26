Poll: Who's the best James Bond?

Who was the best James Bond?

SEAN CONNERY AT 90? The idea that the actor – described in one article as a “dangerously seductive icon of masculinity” – could be in his ninth decade has been boggling our minds for the last 24 hours.

We can all debate his greatest ever performances. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade? The Untouchables? Or perhaps, for the connoisseurs, Robin and Marian?

But it’s beyond debate that he’ll be best remembered for his iconic portrayal of James Bond.

From the moment he appears on screen in Dr No, Connery became the embodiment of cool – maintaining that image even amid the more bizarre elements of the Bond schtick.

So today we want to know: Who’s the best Bond actor?

