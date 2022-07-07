#Open journalism No news is bad news

Actor James Caan - star of The Godfather, Misery and Elf - dies aged 82

Caan’s death was announced on his official Twitter account.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 7 Jul 2022, 6:15 PM
58 minutes ago 26,576 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5811017
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ACTOR JAMES CAAN, who starred in The Godfather, Misery and Elf, has died aged 82.

It was announced on Caan’s official Twitter account that he died yesterday evening.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the post read.

The son of Jewish immigrants from Germany, Caan was born in the Bronx, New York, in 1940.

Caan’s career-defining role came in 1972, when he played Sonny in The Godfather.

He starred alongside Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall and Talia Shire in Francis Ford Coppola’s classic crime saga.

His performance in the iconic film landed him Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. He subsequently reprised the role in Godfather II.

During an acting career that spanned seven decades Caan was nominated for several awards, including four Golden Globes, an Emmy, and an Oscar.

Actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner paid tribute to Caan shortly after news of his death was announced.

“So sorry to hear the news. I loved working with him. And the only Jew I knew who could calf rope with the best of them. Love to the family,” Reiner said. 

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

