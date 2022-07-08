Poll: What's your favourite James Caan film?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
ACTOR JAMES CAAN has died at the age of 82, leaving behind a legacy of well-loved films.
He was best known for his role as Sonny in The Godfather, for which he received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations.
A post on his social media account said that his family “appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences”.
So today, we’re asking you: What’s your favourite James Caan film?
