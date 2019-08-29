This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 29 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US justice watchdog says ex-FBI chief James Comey violated policies with Trump memos

Comey was fired by Trump in 2017.

By AFP Thursday 29 Aug 2019, 9:30 PM
15 minutes ago 673 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4788229
Former FBI Director James Comey.
Image: J. Scott Applewhite via PA
Former FBI Director James Comey.
Former FBI Director James Comey.
Image: J. Scott Applewhite via PA

FORMER FBI DIRECTOR James Comey violated agency policies when he leaked memos documenting conversations with President Donald Trump, the Justice Department’s watchdog today.

Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017 after allegedly resisting the president’s entreaties to drop an investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn, wrote the memos after meeting Trump during his early days at the White House.

One memo said the president asked Comey to shut down an investigation into Flynn, who eventually admitted lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia’s ambassador.

The admission led to one of the earliest indictments to come from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into contacts between Russia and the Trump 2016 election campaign. 

The Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General berated Comey for asking an acquaintance teaching at Columbia University to share the contents of the memo with The New York Times.

Comey set a “dangerous example” for FBI employees in an attempt to “achieve a personally desired outcome,” the report states. 

But it found “no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media” and said prosecutors had declined to bring a case.

Comey, who was among 17 people interviewed by the IG’s office for the investigation, immediately responded on Twitter, saying a “quick message with a ‘sorry we lied about you’ would be nice”.

Comey singled out the president, who has repeatedly upbraided the former law enforcement official as a “leaker” since details of the memos emerged.

“And to all those who’ve spent two years talking about me ‘going to jail’ or being a ‘liar and a leaker’ — ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long, including the president,” Comey said.

Trump, who countered with his own take on the report, appeared unprepared to accept that it had vindicated the former FBI chief in any way.

“Perhaps never in the history of our Country has someone been more thoroughly disgraced and excoriated than James Comey in the just released Inspector General’s Report,” the president tweeted. 

“He should be ashamed of himself!”

In a statement, the White House charged that Comey ”disgraced himself and his office to further a personal political agenda”.

“Because Comey shamefully leaked information to the press  – in blatant violation of FBI policies — the nation was forced to endure the baseless politically motivated, two-year witch hunt,” the statement from press secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

The IG focused on Comey’s handling of seven memos detailing interactions with Trump in the first three months of 2017. Comey kept signed originals of four memos at home after being fired, without telling the FBI.

He also gave copies of several memos to personal attorneys and to Mueller’s team, the report said.

“Department policy states that employees may not, without agency permission, remove records from the Department — either during or after employment,” the report said. 

“The FBI policies are no different.” 

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie