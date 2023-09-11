Man convicted of conspiring to steal car allegedly used in Lordship Credit Union robbery

ARMAGH MAN JAMES Flynn has this afternoon been convicted by judges at the Special Criminal Court of conspiring with garda killer Aaron Brady to steal a car that is alleged to have been used in the robbery of Lordship Credit Union, during which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was murdered over 10 years ago.

The three-judge court continues to return its judgement on the separate charge of robbery at the credit union against Flynn and his co-accused Brendan Treanor. Both defendants deny these charges alleged against them.

Flynn’s co-accused Brendan Treanor was acquitted today by the Special Criminal Court of a charge of conspiracy to commit burglaries, with the three-judge court finding that there was insufficient evidence to convict him of having participated in that particular conspiracy.

“The limited telephone traffic involving Brendan Treanor is perhaps suspicious but it does not approach the standard to convict,” said presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt.

James Flynn had originally been charged with conspiracy to commit a series of creeper burglaries in Louth, Cavan, Monaghan and Westmeath in 2013 but Mr Justice Hunt found today that there was insufficient evidence to convict him of that charge.

However, the judge amended the indictment to state that on 22 and 23 January 2013 at various locations in Co Louth Flynn conspired with garda killer Aaron Brady and another to enter premises at Clogherhead in Co Louth to steal the keys of a Volkswagen Passat. It is alleged that the same vehicle was used in the credit union robbery at Lordship two days later in which Detective Garda Donohoe was shot dead.

Mr Justice Hunt, sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Alan Mitchell revealed the verdicts of the three-judge, non-jury court in a detailed judgment today.

Delivering the lengthy judgement at the Special Criminal Court today, Mr Justice Hunt noted that every aspect of the prosecution case was consistent with the charge that Flynn actively conspired with two companions to steal the Volkswagen Passat.

“The CCTV and timings of the communications indicated that they were involved in a night’s work of a criminal variety and that is borne out by the circumstantial evidence,” he added.

Brendan Treanor (34), previously of Emer Terrace, Castletown Road, Dundalk, Co Louth, and James Flynn (32) from South Armagh are charged with the robbery of €7,000 at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Co Louth, on 25 January 2013.

Both men were also charged that between 11 September 2012, and 23 January 2013, they conspired with convicted garda murderer Aaron Brady and others to enter residential premises with the intention of stealing car keys.

Both accused had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Aaron Brady (31) previously of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, is serving a life sentence with a 40-year minimum having been found guilty of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe and of the robbery at Lordship. He denied any involvement in the robbery and is awaiting an appeal against his conviction next month.

The trial of the two defendants finished on 19 May this year, following 55 days of evidence, legal argument and closing speeches for the prosecution and defence.

In relation to conspiracy to commit burglaries, Sean Guerin SC, for Treanor, submitted in his closing speech last May that there was no evidence of any agreement or “overarching conspiracy” and no evidence that Treanor committed any of the burglaries.