This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 16 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'James Joyce did not wish to go back to Ireland': Head of Joyce Foundation says there would be 'resistance' to repatriation

Joyce is buried in a grave in Zurich with his wife Nora Barnacle and their son.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 16 Oct 2019, 12:05 AM
57 minutes ago 1,687 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4852101
Statue of James Joyce in Trieste, Italy where he lived for a period.
Image: Shutterstock/Francesco Rito ph
Statue of James Joyce in Trieste, Italy where he lived for a period.
Statue of James Joyce in Trieste, Italy where he lived for a period.
Image: Shutterstock/Francesco Rito ph

JAMES JOYCE NEVER showed any intention of returning to Ireland and there would likely be resistance to any request to have his remains repatriated, the director of the Joyce Foundation in Switzerland has warned.

On Monday, councillors on Dublin City Council backed a motion to write to the government and ask that the remains of the Irish writer, which are buried with his wife, Nora Barnacle and their two children in Fluntern cemetery in Zurich, be repatriated to Dublin. 

Labour councillor Dermot Lacey, who proposed the motion, said it would be “honouring someone’s last wishes” while others such as Independent Senator David Norris, who previously made a similar attempt, questioned whether it would be appropriate at this stage. 

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, the director of the Joyce Foundation in Zurich, Fritz Senn said there would be “resistance” in Switzerland to such a request, as the Irish government failed to send a delegation to Joyce’s funeral in 1941, and the grave has become a major tourist attraction. 

“I think there would certainly be some resistance because, after all, Joyce is one of the major tourist attractions that people come to see. Many people go to his grave so there would be an issue. 

The problem hasn’t come up yet but I think there would be resistance, after all, Zurich would claim him as one of their own. Joyce never accepted Irish citizenship and he died as a British citizen. 

“One argument that even Joyce’s grandson would say is that when Joyce died there wasn’t even a representative of Ireland at his funeral. The most important thing is you would need the consent of his grandson, Stephen Joyce, and if I had to bet on it, I bet he would vote against it.”

James Joyce first left Ireland in 1904 and went on to live in a number of European cities including Trieste in Italy, and later Zurich in Switzerland, where he died in 1941. 

Joyce took issue with the Catholic Church which had a lot of control in Ireland at the turn of the 20th century, with his novel Ulysses later effectively banned over what was perceived as explicit scenes in the text. 

Much of his acclaimed works, including Ulysses and Portrait of An Artist as a Young Man, were set in Dublin but were penned while he was living abroad in places like Zurich and Paris. 

“I don’t know what the procedure is, and contrary to what I have read, Joyce did not wish to go back to Ireland,” Senn said. 

“He didn’t go back for most of his life so I think it would be with difficulty now. It would be difficult to prove it was his will.

“The other thing is, there are four people buried there – Joyce and Nora, Joyce’s son George, who as far as I know was only in Ireland once at a symposium. His wife is from Germany and has no relation to Ireland at all. So it’s not simply Joyce, it’s his family, and it’s more complex.”

Dublin councillors on the South East Area Committee passed the motion unanimously in a bid to have it brought before the monthly council meeting. 

Related Read

15.10.19 Councillors table motion in bid to have James Joyce's remains returned to Ireland

The motion calls on the council’s chief executive to write to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and other ministers with an interest in this area, to request the remains bereturned ahead of the centenary celebrations of the publication of Ulysses in 2022. 

Asked if this was something the Department of Foreign Affairs would give consideration to, a spokesperson said they were aware of the motion before the council but said it would not comment further on the matter. 

A spokesperson for Culture Minister Josepha Madigan also said it would be inappropriate to comment on the issue until an application was submitted, adding that it was a matter for the Joyce family. 

“The Minister appreciates the literary achievement and enduring international reputation of James Joyce,” she said. 

“The suggested repatriation of the remains of James Joyce would be a matter in the first instance for family members and/or the trustees of the Joyce estate.”

“Without having received an application from those it would not be appropriate for the Minister to express a view on the matter,” she added. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie