Have you seen James? Gardaí seek help finding 71-year-old man missing from Meath

GARDAÍ ARE LOOKING for the public’s health in finding a 71-year-old man who has been missing from the Kells area of Meath since Sunday.

James Kiely is described as being approximately 5’11″, with grey parted hair and grey stubble, of medium build with brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a blue jumper, blue jeans and brown shoes. Gardaí are very concerned for James’ welfare.

They said that the image of James that they have released is an older photograph and the description of him outlined above should be considered accurate.

Anyone with information on James Kiely’s whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Navan on 0469 07 9930 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.