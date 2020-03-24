This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 24 March, 2020
Have you seen James? Gardaí seek help finding 71-year-old man missing from Meath

Gardaí are very concerned for James Kiely’s welfare.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 10:10 PM
20 minutes ago 3,530 Views 1 Comment
Image: Gardaí
Image: Gardaí

GARDAÍ ARE LOOKING for the public’s health in finding a 71-year-old man who has been missing from the Kells area of Meath since Sunday.

James Kiely is described as being approximately 5’11″, with grey parted hair and grey stubble, of medium build with brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a blue jumper, blue jeans and brown shoes. Gardaí are very concerned for James’ welfare.

They said that the image of James that they have released is an older photograph and the description of him outlined above should be considered accurate.

Anyone with information on James Kiely’s whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Navan on 0469 07 9930 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

