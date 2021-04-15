Man (33) pleads guilty to being involved in attempted murder of Kinahan cartel target James 'Mago' Gately

A 33-YEAR-old man has pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court today to being involved in the attempted murder of Kinahan cartel target James “Mago’ Gately.

David Duffy of Greenfort Lawns, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, is one of four men charged before the non-jury court with the offence under Section 72 (1A) of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Mr Gately was shot multiple times as he sat in his car at a filling station on the Clonshaugh Road, Dublin 17, on May 10, 2017.

Duffy today pleaded guilty to having knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation and participating in or contributing to activities connected with the said offence, namely the murder of James Gately, with the intention of enhancing the ability of the said criminal organisation or any of its members to commit the serious offence, within the State between December 7, 2016 and April 6, 2017, both dates inclusive.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge David McHugh, remanded Duffy on continuing bail until June 21, for a sentence hearing.

Three other men are also accused of involvement in the attempted murder of Mr Gately.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Peter ‘Peadar’ Keating (39) of Rowlagh Green, Clondalkin, Dublin 22; Stephen Fowler (61) of Blakestown Cottages, Clonsilla, Dublin 15; and Douglas Glynn (35) of Fitzgibbon Court, Dublin 1, are also charged with the same offence under Section 72 (1A) of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Mr Keating is further charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation between December 7, 2016, and April 4, 2017, within and without the State under Section 71 of the Act.