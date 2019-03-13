James McClean wins apology and damages after Ulster Unionist Party councillor's 'defamatory remarks'

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL JAMES McClean has today won a legal case he brought against an Ulster Unionist Party councillor who made wholly inaccurate remarks linking him to the Provisional IRA.

Last November UUP councillor Chris McGimpsey appeared on BBC Radio Ulster where he made remarks about James McClean.

McClean, through his solicitors, brought a defamation action against McGlinchey, who today unreservedly apologised for his words.

In a statement this evening, McClean’s solicitor’s said: “During the course of the hearing , UUP councillor Chris McGimpsey , through his legal representative, issued an unreserved apology to Mr McClean.

“In the course of that apology that was out in full, it was advanced that the offending statement made on BBC Radio Ulster on 7 November 2018 was false and completely inaccurate, and failed to consider the implication of his defamatory remark.

“The apology, whilst given four months since the comments were made, is welcomed. The level of damages that require to be awarded have yet to be assessed, and we are confident that this process will reflect the seriousness and gravity of the offending comments.

“Whilst this case was unnecessary and avoidable, it allows our client to demonstrate that he will protect and uphold his reputation and good name at every opportunity and with all of the determination that he displays as a professional footballer.”

David Dunlop said: “On November 9, 2018 Christopher McGimpsey made a statement in the course of a debate on the Stephen Nolan Show in which he referred to James McClean as being a ‘super Provo’.

“Mr McGimpsey did not intend to communicate that there was any affiliation between Mr McClean and the Provisional Irish Republican Army.”