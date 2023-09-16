'Managing his country is the ultimate for him' - McClean on Kenny

JAMES MCCLEAN SAYS managing the Republic of Ireland team is the “ultimate job” for Stephen Kenny after it was revealed this week that he is set to remain in the position for the remainder of Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Kenny has been heavily criticised after his team suffered four defeats from the first five games of the campaign, which effectively rules out any hopes of automatic progress in the competition. A play-off spot is highly unlikely given that will be determined by Nations League rankings.

Speaking on the Late Late Show, McClean said that while the team is disappointed with their results so far in the qualifiers, he stressed that Kenny’s commitment to the job cannot be questioned.

“Look for me, I’m not the decision-maker so I can’t get into too much on that but I can speak on Stephen and I see what the job means to him and what puts in day in and day out when we meet him. For him, it’s the ultimate job – managing his country. He’s passionate about it and he’s determined to succeed. You’re judged on results and we all wish this campaign would go better than it has so far but I’m thankful that I’m not the decision-maker on things like that.”

James McClean on tonight's #LateLate @patrickielty pic.twitter.com/t0tch4hTM9 — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) September 15, 2023

The Late Late Show’s new presenter Patrick Kielty also asked McClean about his plans for his international future, and whether he has began contemplating retirement.

“In football, you get old unfortunately,” the 34-year-old explained.

“All good things come to an end. Look, there’s still four games left in this calendar year so it won’t be any time before that but there’s a long gap until the next campaign and I’ll be another year older so I think in a year’s time when that campaign comes around, I’ll see where I’m at and I’ll make a decision based on how things are at the time.”

