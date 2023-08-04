Advertisement

Friday 4 August 2023
Alamy Stock Photo James McClean has joined Wrexham.
# Deal Done
McClean delight at sealing Wrexham move - 'I want to be a part of that journey'
The newly-promoted League Two club are funded by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
38 minutes ago

JAMES McCLEAN HAS signed a one-year deal with Wrexham, the club funded by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The 34-year-old was named Wigan Athletic’s player of the year in the Championship last season and won his 100th cap for Ireland during the last international window in June.

He will now link up with the ambitious Welsh outfit, who sealed promotion to League Two last term.

“I’m absolutely delighted to sign for Wrexham. It’s a project that is very exciting and I’m looking forward to being a part of it,” McClean, who has an option for a second year, said.

“The club has ambitions to go even further, and I’m a very ambitious person. I’m someone who is driven and I want to be a part of that journey.”

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: “I’m really pleased with the signing of someone with the calibre of James. As I said in the summer, it’s about being patient and getting the players in who can be strong additions to our squad moving forward.”

