The stage is set: Gig-goers begin to arrive for first 'pilot' live music event at Dublin's Iveagh Gardens

James Vincent McMorrow pictured during a soundcheck ahead of the first 'pilot' live music event in Dublin's Iveagh Gardens

James Vincent McMorrow pictured during a soundcheck ahead of the first 'pilot' live music event in Dublin's Iveagh Gardens

DUBLIN SINGER-SONGWRITER James Vincent McMorrow and special guest Sorcha Richardson are to perform at the first ‘pilot’ live music event in Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens this evening.

There were just 500 tickets sold for this evening’s gig, which sold out in just a half an hour last week.

The concert kicks off at 7pm. Given the demand for the event, the National Concert Hall is making the gig available to view online for free here.

Tickets for the event were sold in “pods” of up to four people, and are standing-only.

The National Concert Hall has said that it has implemented a range of control measures to ensure the protection and safety of performing artists, staff, and customers.

These measures include staggered access times, socially distanced queuing systems, hygiene stations in convenient locations, enhanced cleaning regimes, easily accessible toilet facilities, socially-distanced standing pods for attendees and mandatory wearing of masks when outside your pod.

Last month, the Government announced a series of pilot music and sport events that will take place in June and July, including indoor performances and a nightclub event.

The events include an opera performance in the University of Limerick on 23 June, an outdoor music festival in the Phoenix Park on 26 June and a comedy gig in Vicar Street on 3 July.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Christy Moore is set to play at one of the first indoor gigs in Ireland this year at a pilot event at the Gleneagle INEC on 26 June. Tickets sold out for the gig in just four minutes today.

Additionally, several sport matches and events have been given the green light under the pilot scheme.

The largest of these is the Camogie National League Finals in Croke Park on Saturday 20 June with a capacity of 3,000.