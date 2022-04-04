James Whelan murder investigation: Gardaí probe organised crime link to fatal Finglas shooting

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE murder of a man in Finglas, north Dublin, yesterday are investigating the victim’s link to a criminal feud.

James Whelan (29) was shot dead in the Deanstown area of Finglas in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Whelan was a known member of an organised crime gang involved with a feud with the gang leader known as Mr Flashy. He was named in court as being part of a drug gang.

Several violent incidents occurred in the run-up to this weekend’s shooting including gun attacks on the homes of innocent people who are related to players within the feud.

The level of violence in this feud has ramped up in recent weeks.

An abduction of a man, various assaults as well as intimidatory social media posts have all increased tensions in the region. Detectives now fear an escalation of violence following this murder, multiple sources have told this publication.

This is the first suspected gangland murder since Paddy Lyons was shot dead in Ballymun over a year ago.

In a statement gardaí said they have appointed a family liaison officer to the family of the deceased and continue to engage with the family at this time.

Officers said they want anyone who was in the Deanstown Avenue, Deanstown Green, Deanstown Road, Cardiffsbridge Road areas between 9pm Saturday and 4.30am on Sunday to contact investigating gardaí.

The investigating officers can be contacted at Finglas Garda Station 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.