Thursday 23 May, 2019
Irish author wins prestigious European literature award

Belfast-based author Jan Carson won the award for her second novel The Fire Starters.

By Sean Murray Thursday 23 May 2019, 7:42 AM
IRISH AUTHOR JAN Carson has won the European Union Prize for Literature (EUPL).

It was awarded for her second book, The Fire Starters, which focuses on two fathers who fear for their children against the backdrop of a Belfast in flames.

Reviews of the book called it “gripping”, “affecting” and “fizzing with energy”. 

The aim of the EUPL is to recognise “outstanding new and emerging literary talents across Europe”, while drawing attention to the continent’s “unique cultural and linguistic heritage”. 

Carson was chosen alongside a number of other laureates from 13 other countries across the EU. Winners of the award receive a financial prize but also benefit from increased promotion across the continent. 

She will be presented with the award at a ceremony in Bozar, Brussels on 2 October 2019.

The Belfast-based author said she was delighted to receive the award.

“It’s particularly encouraging to see a book set in east Belfast so enthusiastically championed as an Irish book,” she said.

I hope this prize will allow me to develop a larger audience for my writing throughout Europe and am incredibly grateful for the opportunities it affords.

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

