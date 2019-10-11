Jane Fonda arrested during climate change protest in Washington

Source: Hahn Lionel/ABACA

US ACTRESS JANE Fonda has been arrested on Capitol Hill alongside other climate change activists protesting in Washington today, US media reports.

The 81-year-old was one of 16 people arrested for unlawfully protesting and was charged with “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” after they were warned repeatedly to leave.

Footage of the arrests shows Fonda holding a sign that says ‘Vote. Speak. Act’ before she gets handcuffed and led away.

She was released hours later.

Source: World News Tonight/Twitter

The two-time Academy Award winner recently announced her plan to move to Washington for four months where she plans to spend every Friday taking part in Fire Drill Fridays.

“Inspired by the young Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg and the student strikers, I decided to upend my life and move to Washington DC for four months to focus on climate change,” Fonda said in an Instagram video.

As Greta said ‘This is a crisis. We have to act like our house is on fire, because it is.’

As part of Fire Drill Fridays, Fonda will be joined by scientists, movement leaders and experts every Friday for the next 4 months in front of the Capitol building.