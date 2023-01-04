Poll: Are you planning to cut down on alcohol in January?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
SO, IT’S JANUARY and most people are back to work this week after the Christmas break.
This is typically the time when people join gyms, vow to eat healthier and also cut down on alcohol.
This morning we want to know: Are you planning to cut down on alcohol in January?
COMMENTS (5)