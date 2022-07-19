Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 19 July 2022
Advertisement

Dozens of sea turtles stabbed to death off Japanese island

Local reports said some fishermen in the area believe the turtle population is increasing.

By AFP Tuesday 19 Jul 2022, 8:41 AM
1 hour ago 7,675 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5820714
File photo of a sea turtle.
Image: Shutterstock/Choksawatdikorn
File photo of a sea turtle.
File photo of a sea turtle.
Image: Shutterstock/Choksawatdikorn

A FISHERMAN HAS confessed that he stabbed to death dozens of protected sea turtles on a southern Japanese island after they got caught in his fishing nets, local officials say.

Between 30 to 50 green sea turtles were found dead or dying last Thursday, with stab wounds on their necks and elsewhere, on a beach in remote Kumejima island, some 1,600 kilometres (1,000 miles) southwest of Tokyo.

It was “an extremely grisly scene”, according to Yoshimitsu Tsukakoshi, a senior staff member at Kumejima Umigame-kan, a local sea turtle conservation body.

“Sea turtles are gentle creatures and they move away when humans approach them,” Tsukakoshi told AFP on Tuesday.

“I couldn’t believe it could happen in this day and age.”

Yuji Tabata, the head of the local fishermen’s cooperative, told AFP that the man responsible has confessed to stabbing the animals after dozens become tangled in his gillnet.

The fisherman, whose name has not been released, told the cooperative that he released many of the tangled-up turtles, but after struggling with the animals, he began stabbing them to try and weaken them.

“He said he has never seen so many turtles on his nets. He regrets it now,” Tabata said.

“He said he felt in physical danger.”

The local town government and police are investigating the deaths, a municipal official told AFP, declining to say whether the fisherman could face penalties over the incident.

An editorial in the local Okinawa Times newspaper condemned the deaths and the manner in which the protected animals were left to perish on the beach.

It also urged local officials to consider claims by fishermen that turtles are causing economic damage.

Local reports said some fishermen in the area believe the turtle population is increasing.

The creatures can collide with fishing boats, injuring themselves and damaging the crafts’ propellers.

Tabata said the community is also concerned that turtles are eating the seagrass that is home to the fish they depend on for their livelihood.

He stressed that the incident was rare and fishermen regularly untangle turtles caught in their lines.

“We are in the process of coming up with ideas so that this doesn’t happen again,” he added.

© AFP 2022

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie