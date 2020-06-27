Have you seen Jason Mullen? He is missing from Bray, Wicklow, since yesterday afternoon

Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of Jason Mullen.

The 38-year-old was last seen in the Cois Cairn Estate area of Bray at around 4.40pm yesterday afternoon.

He is described as being 5ft 4in, with short black hair and being of slight build.

Gardaí said they are “very concerned for Jason’s welfare and would encourage him to make contact”.

A spokesman said: “Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Dun Laoghaire on 01 666 5000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”