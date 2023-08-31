Jason O’Connor charged with attempted murder of Charlie Cooper in 2016 shooting

A MAN WAS remanded in custody this evening after gardaí charged him with the attempted murder of a Dublin father in a shooting almost seven years ago.

Dubliner Jason O’Connor, 45, with a current address at Patrick Street, Waterford, Co. Waterford, was brought before Judge Cephas Power at a late sitting of Dublin District Court.

He is charged with the attempted murder of Charlie Cooper near his home at Parslickstown, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, on the night of 5 December, 2016.

Cooper, then 38, suffered multiple gunshot wounds but survived following emergency surgery in James Connolly Hospital.

O’Connor also faces two connected firearms charges for unlawful possession of a 9mm handgun and 12 rounds of ammunition with intent to endanger life in connection with the incident.

Dressed in a grey pullover and dark blue jeans, O’Connor did not address the court and is yet to indicate a plea.

Advertisement

Detective Inspector Liam Donoghue told Judge Power that O’Connor was charged at 2.10pm today at Blanchardstown District Court.

He said the accused was “handed a true copy of the charges and made no reply to charge after caution”.

Detective Inspector Donoghue applied for a remand in prison, and defence solicitor Richard Young consented.

The District Court does not have jurisdiction to consider bail in an attempted murder case, which requires an application before the High Court.

Judge Power remanded O’Connor in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court at 10am on 5 September.

O’Connor applied for free legal aid, and his solicitor gave the judge a statement of his means.

Judge Power noted that there was no garda objection, and he acceded to the request.

Prosecutors must complete a book of evidence and serve it on the accused before the District Court grants a return for trial order.