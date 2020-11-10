#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 10 November 2020
Man (60) accused of murdering wife in samurai sword attack remanded in further custody

Jean Eagers died during the incident at her house in June.

By Tom Tuite Tuesday 10 Nov 2020, 3:20 PM
A 60-YEAR-OLD man accused of murdering his wife in a samurai sword attack at their home in Dublin has been further remanded in custody pending the preparation of a book of evidence.

Mother-of-two Jean Eagers, 57, died after the incident at her house in Willow Wood Grove estate in Hartstown in north Dublin on the morning of 21 June.

Her husband, William Eagers, was charged with murder, and production of a samurai sword while committing the offence, in the course of a dispute.

He was remanded in custody on 1 July with an order that he is to receive medical attention and supervision.

He faced his seventh hearing today when he appeared via video-link at Cloverhill District Court. He was further remanded in custody by Judge Victor Blake to appear again on 8 December.

A book of evidence has yet to be completed by the prosecution.

Jean Eagers, who was originally from Ringsend and worked in Marks and Spencers in Blanchardstown, was discovered with serious injuries.

A family member raised alarm and the Garda Armed Support Unit forced entry to the house following a stand-off.

She was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Her husband William Eagers was arrested at the house.

The taxi driver had to get medical treatment for serious injuries and spent nine days in hospital before questioning resumed.

He was charged on 1 July and at his first court hearing, Detective Garda Shane McCartan said Mr Eagers “made no reply to either charge after caution”.

Tom Tuite

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie