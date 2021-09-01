#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 1 September 2021
Advertisement

Far-right French politician Jean-Marie Le Pen on trial for hate speech

The founder of France’s main far-right party, aged 93, is on trial over allegations of inciting racial hatred.

By AFP Wednesday 1 Sep 2021, 9:10 PM
41 minutes ago 2,103 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5537810
Jean-Marie Le Pen in 2019
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Jean-Marie Le Pen in 2019
Jean-Marie Le Pen in 2019
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FRANCE’S FAR-RIGHT Jean-Marie Le Pen is on trial for hate speech over comments made alluding to the Holocaust in 2014.

The 93-year-old founder of France’s main far-right party went on trial once again today over allegations of inciting racial hatred, this time with comments targeting a Jewish pop singer.

He already has a string of hate speech convictions that eventually became too much for his daughter Marine Le Pen, who expelled him from the National Front’s leadership in 2015 in a bid to achieve mainstream respectability.

The latest trial stems from a 2014 video on the party’s website in which Le Pen railed against artists who denounced his extremist stances, including Madonna and French tennis star-turned-singer Yannick Noah.

Asked about the French singer and actor Patrick Bruel, Le Pen referred to his Jewish origins with a remark evoking the Holocaust — “I’m not surprised. Listen, next time we’ll do a whole oven batch!”

The taunt sparked a torrent of indignation including from leaders of his own party, with Marine Le Pen criticising what she called a “political error”.

Jean-Marie Le Pen claimed the comments carried no antisemitic connotations “except for my political enemies or imbeciles”.

His defence team argued in court on Wednesday he had been speaking figuratively, but prosecutors said there was nothing innocent about his words.

Judges said they would deliver a verdict on 29 October following the one-day hearing where Le Pen — who did not appear in person — faced charges of inciting antisemitic hatred.

The trial was delayed for years while Le Pen claimed immunity from prosecution as an MEP, a seat he won in 1984 and held until 2019.

But fellow lawmakers stripped his legal protections over the case in 2016.

Le Pen, his daughter and others from the party — now rebranded the National Rally — are also facing financial misconduct charges over subsidies earmarked for paying their EU parliamentary aides.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Investigators say they used €6.8 million in public funds to finance party work in France.

Jean-Marie Le Pen remains a regular media presence and a lodestar for many on the far-right who brush off his multiple hate speech convictions, not least his repeated insistence that the Nazi gas chambers were just a “detail” of history of World War II.

But a new conviction could complicate the bid by Marine Le Pen to take on Emmanuel Macron again for the presidency next year, especially after the National Rally failed to take control of any French region in elections last June.

© AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie