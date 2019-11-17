This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Son of Jean McConville calls for public inquiry after being 'let down' by state

Michael McConville said that social workers told him that he and his siblings had been ‘abandoned’.

By Press Association Sunday 17 Nov 2019, 1:26 PM
1 hour ago 2,072 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4894775
Michael McConville, son of IRA murder victim Jean McConville, at her grave.
Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA Images
Michael McConville, son of IRA murder victim Jean McConville, at her grave.
Michael McConville, son of IRA murder victim Jean McConville, at her grave.
Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA Images

SOCIAL SERVICES WRONGLY believed IRA abduction victim Jean McConville had “abandoned” her children, her son said.

Michael McConville wants a public inquiry after he was “let down” by child carers, the church and police he accused of failing to properly investigate his mother’s disappearance.

Her orphaned children were not offered counselling, despite having to watch their mother being forced from their west Belfast home in December 1972.

The Provisionals wrongly believed the mother-of-10 was passing on information to the state.

McConville said the trauma from the kidnapping when he was 11 was neverending.

“It is something that will never leave us for the rest of our lives, we are stuck with it every day.

“When we were being put into care one of the social workers turned round and said we were abandoned children.”

“It is a smear on her name,” he said. 

She was taken across the border, badly beaten and shot in the back of the head.

Her remains were found by a walker in August 2003 on a beach in Co Louth and McConville said forensic opportunities were lost by Gardaí.

The case was part of a special investigation established to find the remains of those taken by the IRA and known as the Disappeared.

A condition of that team’s work was that it did not gather forensic information useful to a criminal investigation, to encourage witnesses to come forward.

McConville was found by a walker rather than during a search organised by the investigation; the scene could have been checked for opportunities for prosecution, but was not.

McConville said the information collected by police following the abduction stretched to only two pages.

“They did not think the kidnapping of my mother was important.”

Ivor Bell was recently found not guilty of involvement in the murder, after recordings of him during an oral history project were deemed inadmissible by the court.

McConville wants a public inquiry into his mother’s murder, focusing on alleged lack of support by social services and questions surrounding the Catholic church.

He said he would like to see a judge from outside Northern Ireland leading such a probe.

He added: “We have been let down by everyone.

“We have been let down by the British Government, the Irish Government, let down by the gardai in recent years.”

Former police ombudsman Dame Nuala O’Loan published a report in 2006 which confirmed that police did not investigate her disappearance for 20 years.

“As a family we want the truth, we have been told lies from 1972 to the present day,” he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

