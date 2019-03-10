This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 10 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Family of Jean McConville 'upset and disgusted' at TV series of mother's murder

“They will have someone pretending to be the mother we loved. I just can’t bear the thought of it.”

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 3:43 PM
1 hour ago 7,197 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4533409
Shellinghill Beach (also known as Templetown Beach) in Co Louth, where Jean McConville's body was found in 2003.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Shellinghill Beach (also known as Templetown Beach) in Co Louth, where Jean McConville's body was found in 2003.
Shellinghill Beach (also known as Templetown Beach) in Co Louth, where Jean McConville's body was found in 2003.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

THE SON OF Jean McConville has said that her family are “upset and disgusted” to learn that a US company intends to make a TV mini series based on their mother’s murder.

It comes after the production company Color Force, which is behind the American Crime Story series (‘The People v OJ Simpson’ and ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’), told The Hollywood Reporter that it intends to adapt the book ‘Say Nothing’ in a similar way.

Widow Jean McConville was aged 38 when she was abducted, murdered and buried by the IRA in 1972. The remains of the mother of ten was not found until 2003, when a storm washed away a part of a beach embankment in Co Louth, and exposing her body.

The IRA admitted to its involvement in the killing after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

Jean McConville’s son Michael has said today that her family are upset by the idea that their mother’s murder may be turned into a mini TV series. 

Michael McConville said today: “Using what happened to our mother for entertainment is sickening.”

He added: “To make money out of her murder and the pain that has been in our lives ever since is cruel and obscene. 

He said that he believes the early deaths of his two siblings were related to the grief and stress of losing their mother in the way they did, saying that it “ripped our family apart”.

But I don’t suppose the people who just see a ‘blockbuster story’ will give that a second thought.

The production company is looking for a writer to adapt the book ‘Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland’, by New Yorker writer Patrick Radden Keefe, which was published in the UK last year.

The Hollywood Reporter states that Keefe, along with Color Force’s Brad Simpson and Nina Jacobson will serve as executive producers of the series. The latter two told THR:

We’re always on the lookout for a literary page-turner, and when we started Patrick’s book we couldn’t put it down. We’re very excited he’s partnering with us to tell this story.

The book is described as offering “not just a forensic account of a brutal crime but a vivid portrait of the world in which it happened”.

Michael McConville said that he doubts “they even think of us as real people”.

We’re just characters in a story to be played with and forgotten about when they move onto the next moneymaker.
“They will have someone pretending to be the mother we loved. I just can’t bear the thought of it.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		One Irish person among 157 dead after Ethiopian Airlines plane crashes en route to Kenya
    72,379  64
    2
    		'A true broadcasting legend': Marian Richardson bids farewell to RTÉ
    69,609  32
    3
    		Explainer: Here's what scrapping seasonal clock changes will mean
    53,987  80
    Fora
    1
    		Why 'under-the-radar' Marvin wants to become the number-two food delivery choice
    222  0
    2
    		How to dodge the iceberg when two workplace cultures merge
    23  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Cork v Tipperary, Waterford v Galway, Wexford v Kilkenny - Sunday hurling match tracker
    65,705  18
    2
    		Ireland fight all the way but are no match for France in front of record crowd
    59,748  22
    3
    		Disgraceful scenes in Second City derby as fan invades pitch and assaults Grealish from behind
    44,956  58
    DailyEdge
    1
    		As ethical and sustainable fashion get their moment in the sun, MURALA is an Irish brand you need to know about
    4,928  3
    2
    		We asked you which songs always make you cry, and you guys spilled the details
    4,805  9
    3
    		Huda Beauty's Huda Kattan taught us the best way to layer perfume
    2,481  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Man (50s) due before special court sitting today after significant drugs seizure in Navan
    Man (50s) due before special court sitting today after significant drugs seizure in Navan
    Gardaí fail to notify GSOC about more than half of taser discharges within required 48-hour period
    Man (50s) and woman (30s) arrested after drugs worth €865,000 seized
    CORK
    As it happened: Cork v Tipperary, Waterford v Galway, Wexford v Kilkenny - Sunday hurling match tracker
    As it happened: Cork v Tipperary, Waterford v Galway, Wexford v Kilkenny - Sunday hurling match tracker
    Ireland crowned U20 Six Nations champions after thrilling shoot-out win over France
    Twins given medals for saving grandmother's life after she suffered seizure
    COURT
    Miriam O'Callaghan files High Court case against Facebook
    Miriam O'Callaghan files High Court case against Facebook
    Two men in court after ATM scamming equipment found at house in Navan
    Man appears in court charged over 'racially abusive' Facebook clip
    IRELAND
    LIVE: Ireland v France, Six Nations
    LIVE: Ireland v France, Six Nations
    Madigan nails 88th-minute conversion to give Lam's Bristol a vital win
    Big performance against les Bleus can ease concerns over Schmidt's Ireland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie