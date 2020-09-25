'I've never felt so low in my life': Jedward speak about impact of pandemic on mental health

"I've never felt so low in my life"@planetjedward talk about how hard the last few months have been on everyone's mental health.#LateLate pic.twitter.com/441pUf4tLn — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) September 25, 2020

JEDWARD HAVE SPOKEN about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on people’s mental health, as well as the loss of their mother.

During an interview on the Late Late Show, the twins, John and Edward Grimes, also hit out at conspiracy theorists and people who refuse to wear face masks, calling them “selfish”.

Speaking about mental health, Edward said he and his brother are “the happiest people ever” but added: “I’ve never felt so low in my life, I feel like everything is just out the door. What keeps you going is just focusing on what you should be doing like making music, doing your job.”

John said the pandemic has made him and others “get very deep down into your thoughts and it makes you just want to get things off your chest”. He added that the current situation has made people appreciate “what actually matters in your life – your family, your friends”.

“You just have to be optimistic and hopeful for the future because I feel like right now we’re going through this and it is bringing us all closer together and we can all reflect back when this is past, and just keep living and hang in there,” John said.

Both brothers spoke out against conspiracy theorists and people who spread misinformation about Covid-19 online – something they’ve become known for on Twitter recently.

Looking into the camera, Edward said: “OK, they’re watching right now. Hi, how are you? OK, wear your mask. People are dying, people have died, people won’t have their family members this Christmas.”

The brothers also spoke about the death of their mother Susanna who died from leukaemia in February 2019, saying this loss changed them fundamentally and made them grow up.

The twins sang an acoustic version of REM’s Everybody Hurts, which they dedicated to their mother.

Protest

Meanwhile, a demonstration is being held outside RTÉ’s studios Donnybrook, Dublin 4, tonight, with people chanting “Fake news RTÉ”.

Gardaí are at the scene, but no arrests have been made at this time.

A spokesperson told TheJournal.ie: “An Garda Síochána has no role in permitting or authorising protest marches, there is no permit/authorisation required for such events.”

Under an amendment to the Health Act which came into effect last Saturday, people are not allowed to organise an event in breach of the Covid-19 guidelines.

Dublin is current under Level 3 of restrictions, meaning no outdoor gatherings of more than 15 people are permitted.

“Individual attendance, social distancing, wearing of masks in public area and other such guidelines are not penal regulations.

“The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with public health guidelines and regulations in order to continue to save lives,” the spokesperson added.