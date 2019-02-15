'We love you Mammy': Jedward pay tribute as their mother passes away

JOHN AND EDWARD Grimes have paid tribute to their mother Susanna who passed away following a long battle with cancer.

Best known as Jedward, the pair posted on social media to notify fans of their mother’s passing and to paid tribute to the woman who “shaped the character of who we are”.

“People who knew you personally as a friend respected your loyalty and presence. We can still hear you talking in our thoughts saying good night John, good night Edward, good night Kevin. We will always admire you for your honesty and love,” the duo said on Instagram.

The 27-year-olds rose to fame after a stint on the X-factor UK in 2009. They went on to release numerous albums, appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and represented Ireland in the Eurovision twice.

Their mother, Susanna, had lived with cancer for many years but according to the twins, her passing was unexpected as she had “overcome so many struggles and health complications”.

You never wanted anyone to know the suffering you were going through and for them to only see the smile on your face. The impact you made in your life reflected on everyone who knew you. You helped so many people being a teacher with your creative outlook and imagination. Thank you for shaping the character of us and so many of your students.

“Mammy had all the character of who she was up until her last breath,” Jedward said, adding “Mammy’s life doesn’t end here because everything she was, lives on through all of us in our memories”.