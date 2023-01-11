Renowned guitarist Jeff Beck dies aged 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis

RENOWNED ROCK GUITARIST Jeff Beck, known for his work with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, has died at the age of 78, his family has said.

The Grammy award-winning musician died “peacefully” on Tuesday after contracting bacterial meningitis.

A statement posted on the musician’s official Twitter page read: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing.

“After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday.

“His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/u8DYQrLNB7 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 11, 2023

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons said news of Jeff Beck’s death was “heartbreaking”.

In a post on Twitter, the fellow rock star wrote: “Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed.

“No one played guitar like Jeff.

“Please get a hold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP.”

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley also posted a tribute to Beck, describing him as “one of the all time guitar masters”.

Posting a picture of Beck on his Twitter, he wrote: “WOW. What awful news.

“Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died.

“From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever.”

🙏Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America. pic.twitter.com/UareDAdtZ9 — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) January 11, 2023

Genesis lead guitarist Steve Hackett said Beck had been “a powerful influence on myself and many others”.

Writing on Twitter following news of Beck’s death, Hackett wrote: “Devastating news about the loss of much loved, influential guitar legend Jeff Beck.

“He made the electric guitar sing… a powerful influence on myself and many others.”

British rock legend Ozzy Osbourne said it had been “such an honour” to know and play with him on his most recent album.

The Black Sabbath frontman said: “I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing.

“What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans.

“It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9. Long live #JeffBeck.”

Dave Davies, of rock band The Kinks, said he was “shocked and bewildered” by Jeff Beck’s death, describing the musician as a “great and innovative guitar player”.

“I’m heartbroken he looked in fine shape to me. Playing great he was in great shape. I’m shocked and bewildered,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Deepest sympathy to his wife friends close ones I’m bewildered Jeff Beck it don’t make sense I don’t get it. He was a good friend and a great guitar player.”

In a separate tweet he wrote: “He was a great and innovative guitar player. Jeff Beck.”

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi also praised Beck as an “outstanding iconic, genius guitar player” and said there would never be another like him.

Posting on Twitter, Iommi wrote: “I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing.

“Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player – there will never be another Jeff Beck.

“His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff – Tony.”