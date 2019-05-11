Poll: Do you think humans will live in space colonies in the future?

THE BILLIONAIRE AMAZON founder Jeff Bezos this week unveiled his plans to send a spaceship and humans to the Moon… but his vision goes far beyond that.

The plans for now are to send an unmanned ship to the Moon in 2023 but, looking far ahead, Bezos outlined his ambitious vision for people living in space colonies and said the work of his Blue Origin company now laying those foundations.

“This would be an incredible civilisation,” he said. “We are going to build a road to space. And then amazing things will happen.”

So, what do you reckon? Do you think humans will live in space colonies in the future?

