Monday 3 May 2021
Jeffrey Donaldson tells party colleagues he’s running for DUP leadership

An official announcement is expected later today.

By Press Association Monday 3 May 2021, 9:16 AM
The DUP's Jeffrey Donaldson speaking to media in Stormont last year.
MP JEFFREY DONALDSON has told Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) colleagues that he intends to run for the party leadership.

It is understood Donaldson, a DUP MP for Lagan Valley, wrote a letter to his party colleagues today to confirm the widely anticipated move.

He is expected to make an official announcement later today.

His entry in the race will trigger the first openly contested leadership election in the party’s history.

DUP leader and NI First Minister Arlene Foster last week announced she is to step down as party leader. 

NI agriculture minister Edwin Poots has already said he will run to be DUP leader.

DUP chief whip Donaldson, a former member of the Ulster Unionist Party, joined the DUP along with former UUP Assembly members Foster and Norah Beare in 2004.

The trio left the UUP over disagreements with party leader David Trimble and their departure significantly strengthened the DUP’s political foothold at the time.

He has served as MP for Lagan Valley since 1997 and as DUP shadow spokesperson on business in the House of Commons since 2015.

Poots, understood to have been one of the key figures behind the heave against her, announced his leadership bid within 24 hours of Foster’s resignation statement.

The outgoing DUP leader will step down from that role on May 28, and as Stormont First Minister at the end of June.

Press Association

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie