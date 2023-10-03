Donaldson says he is 'not planning for failure' as DUP post-Brexit talks with UK govt 'ongoing'

DUP LEADER JEFFREY Donaldson has said his party is continuing to engage with the UK government over its concerns around post-Brexit trading arrangements, adding he is “not planning for failure”.

He was speaking to media alongside East Belfast DUP MP Gavin Robinson following a meeting with shadow Secretary of State Hilary Benn at Parliament Buildings in Belfast.

The UK and EU agreed the Windsor Framework earlier this year in an attempt to address unionist concerns, however the DUP says it does not sufficiently address its concerns.

A green/red lane system for the movement of goods and “not for EU” labels were among key measures of the Windsor Framework which took effect in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

The DUP has been blocking powersharing for more than a year in protest at the internal UK trade barriers created by Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

The party says the deal struck by the EU and the UK to reform the Protocol – the Windsor Framework – does not sufficiently address its concerns and has made clear it will not accept a return to devolution until the UK government provides further assurances, by way of legislation, over Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market.

Talks between the DUP and the British government have been ongoing over the summer.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that the agreement of the framework removed the major stumbling block to the return of the Stormont Assembly.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said over the weekend that there is “still more work to do” and called for the restoration of Northern Ireland’s institutions.

Heaton-Harris said the vast majority of Northern Ireland’s economic life remains “umbilically connected to the rest of the UK”, with most of the economy untouched by anything in the Windsor Framework, adding that concerns over the supply of human medicines have been addressed.

‘Discussions ongoing’

Speaking today, Donaldson said the DUP’s “discussions with the government are ongoing”.

“There remain issues that need to be resolved. We will continue that engagement until we get to an outcome,” he said.

“We are not yet in the space where we have an outcome, where we have got a solution to the very real problems that have been created by the Northern Ireland Protocol, that are harming our economy and that fail to respect our place within the United Kingdom and it’s internal market.”

Donaldson said they have “made some progress” in discussions with the UK government, but said there is “further to go if we are to get to a place where we believe we have got what we need to both respect and protect Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom and its internal market, and we’ll keep working at that until we get that solution”.

The DUP leader insisted he is “not planning for failure”.

“Every negotiation has a beginning and an end, and we will no doubt reach a moment where both sides will recognise that we have taken this as far as we can. We’re not there yet, and that’s why we’re continuing to engage with the government on these issues,” he said.

“I want to find a solution, I’m not planning for failure, I’m planning to get this done because we want to see Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom properly protected and respected in UK law, and we want to see a functioning Stormont.”

The DUP is due to meet in Lurgan, Co Armagh on Thursday.

Donaldson has said the gathering will deal with “routine business”.

Includes reporting by Press Association