This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 7 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested on sex trafficking charges, local media report

Epstein, a wealth hedge fund manager, was arrested at a New Jersey airport yesterday after arriving from Paris.

By AFP Sunday 7 Jul 2019, 3:22 PM
16 minutes ago 1,787 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4714252
Jeffrey Epstein
Image: AP/PA Images
Jeffrey Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein
Image: AP/PA Images

Wealthy financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been arrested on new sex-trafficking charges in New York, involving allegations that date to the early 2000s, local US media have reported.

Epstein, a wealthy hedge fund manager, was arrested at a New Jersey airport yesterday after arriving from Paris, and is expected to appear before a federal magistrate on Monday, CBS Miami reported. 

A source familiar with the case told the television station Epstein was charged with one count of sex trafficking and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

Epstein had long been the subject of accusations of paying young girls for sexual massages at his Palm Beach, Florida mansion.

A police investigation found that he had engaged in sex with underage girls, some as young as 13, according to reporting by the Miami Herald.

But Epstein avoided federal prosecution in those cases with a 2007 plea deal negotiated by R. Alexander Acosta, now the US labor secretary, and at the time the top federal prosecutor in Miami.

Under the deal, he pleaded guilty to a state charge of soliciting prostitution from a minor and was sentenced to 18 months in the county jail.

The Miami Herald investigation found that Epstein was granted work release privileges that allowed him to leave jail for 12 hours a day, six days a week, and that he was released after 13 months.

The revelations threw a spotlight on Epstein, a well-connected financier whose friends included US President Donald Trump and former president Bill Clinton.

It also drew attention to Acosta’s role in negotiating the plea deal.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie