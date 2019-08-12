This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 12 August, 2019
'Serious irregularities' at prison where Jeffrey Epstein died, US Attorney General says

Epstein was found dead in his cell on Saturday.

By AFP Monday 12 Aug 2019, 5:36 PM
17 minutes ago 2,324 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4762989
File photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Image: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via PA Images
Image: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via PA Images

US ATTORNEY GENERAL Bill Barr has said there were “serious irregularities” at the jail where Jeffrey Epstein died of an apparent suicide, and pledged to pursue any co-conspirators in the sex trafficking case.

“I was appalled and indeed the whole department was, and frankly angry, to learn of the Metropolitan Correctional Center’s failure to adequately secure this prison,” Barr told reporters.

“We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation,” he said.

“The FBI and office of the inspector general are doing just that. We will get to the bottom of what happened and there will be accountability,” he added.

Barr’s comments came after media reports said Epstein had been taken off suicide watch following an apparent suicide attempt last month.

US newspapers also reported that prison guards were working overtime due to major staff shortages at the facility and that Epstein had been left without a cellmate, which was against protocol.

Epstein was found dead in his cell on Saturday while awaiting trial on federal charges he trafficked underage girls for sex.

The discovery came a day after a court released documents in which one of Epstein’s alleged victims claimed she was forced to have sex with well-known American political and business personalities. They have all denied the allegations.

Even though Epstein’s criminal prosecution is over, Barr said prosecutors would pursue cases against anyone else involved in his alleged crimes.  

“Let me assure you this case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein. Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. The victims deserve justice and they will get it,” he said.

Epstein (66) had been charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. 

Prosecutors said Epstein sexually exploited dozens of underage teens, some as young as 14, at his homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida, between 2002 and 2005.

The young women were paid hundreds of dollars in cash to massage him, perform sexual acts and to recruit other girls, prosecutors alleged.

Epstein, who faced up to 45 years in prison if convicted, denied the charges. 

Epstein – whose friends included Donald Trump, former president Bill Clinton and Britain’s Prince Andrew – had been convicted in 2008 in a Florida state court of paying young girls for sexual massages at his Palm Beach mansion.

Those men have all denied knowing anything about Epstein’s alleged crimes.

 © AFP 2019

If you need to talk, contact for free:

  • Pieta House 1800 247247 or email mary@pieta.ie – (available 24/7)
  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie (available 24/7)
  • Aware 1800 804848 (depression, anxiety)
  • Childline 1800 666666 (for under 18s, available 24/7)
  • National Rape Crisis Helpine 1800 77 88 88 (available 24/7)

