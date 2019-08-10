This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 10 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein - charged with sex offences - has taken his own life in jail

The billionaire was facing federal sex trafficking charges.

By Sean Murray Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 3:15 PM
1 hour ago 34,568 Views 68 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4760628
File photo. Jeffrey Epstein
Image: AP/PA Images
File photo. Jeffrey Epstein
File photo. Jeffrey Epstein
Image: AP/PA Images

Updated 32 minutes ago

US BILLIONAIRE JEFFREY Epstein has been found dead in jail at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

The 66 year old died by suicide, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

The medical examiner’s office in Manhattan confirmed Epstein’s death.

Epstein had been facing a number of sex trafficking charges in a high-profile federal case in the United States. 

He faced up to 45 years in prison if convicted. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

Epstein, a well-connected financier whose friends have included President Donald Trump and former president Bill Clinton, was convicted previously of paying young girls for sexual massages at his Palm Beach mansion.

His arrest last month launched separate investigations into how authorities handled his case initially when similar charges were first brought against him in Florida more than a decade ago.

Alexander Acosta, a member of Trump’s Cabinet as secretary for labour, resigned last month after coming under fire for overseeing that deal when he was a US attorney in Miami.

Unsealed documents

Epstein’s death comes after nearly 2,000 court documents were unsealed in a federal civil case in New York yesterday. 

These documents filed implicate other individuals in Epstein’s alleged crimes, the Miami Herald reported. They were filed by an alleged victim Virginia Giuffre. 

One of them is former US Senator George Mitchell – who was an instrumental figure in the Northern Irish peace process – who was accused with having sex with one of Epstein’s victims. Mitchell has vehemently denied the allegations. 

“In my contacts with Mr Epstein I never observed or suspected any inappropriate conduct with underage girls,” he said in a statement. “I only learned of his actions when they were reported in the media related to his prosecution in Florida.”

The files also allege that Prince Andrew groped a young woman’s breast. Statements issued by Buckingham Palace have also denied the claims. 

The court records also contain graphic allegations against Epstein, including his sexual activities with underage girls.

CNN reported that the documents include an Amazon receipt recovered from a bin at Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion for books ordered in his name containing graphic sexual content.

The documents also include medical records from Giuffre over a period she claimed she was being sexually abused by Epstein and others. 

With reporting from AP

If you need to talk, contact for free:

  • Pieta House 1800 247247 or email mary@pieta.ie – (available 24/7)
  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie (available 24/7)
  • Aware 1800 804848 (depression, anxiety)
  • Childline 1800 666666 (for under 18s, available 24/7)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (68)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie