Man accused of murdering Jennie Poole in Finglas sent for trial

A 29-YEAR-OLD MAN accused of the murder of Jennie Poole in April has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Jennie Poole, 24, was stabbed at her first floor apartment in Melville Drive, Finglas, north Dublin, at around 2pm on 17 April.

One of her two children was in the apartment at the time.

Neighbours raised the alarm and emergency services attended the scene before she was rushed to Connolly Hospital and died a short time later.

Gavin Murphy, her boyfriend, with address at Coultry Drive, Ballymun, was charged with murder contrary to common law and remanded in custody in 19 April.

He faced his seventh hearing at Cloverhill District Court when he was served with a book of evidence.

The Director of Public Prosecutions consented to the case proceeding on indictment in the Central Criminal Court. A trial order was granted.

At his first hearing in April, Detective Sergeant Damien Mangan said Murphy “made no reply caution” when charged.

Legal aid had also been granted after the district court heard Murphy was not working.

Jennie Poole, originally from Ballygall area of Finglas, was a healthcare worker at Beneavin Lodge Care Home, and played camoige with local club Erin’s Isle.

A date for Murphy’s next court appearance has yet to be set.