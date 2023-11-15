Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to 'Friends' co-star Matthew Perry

ACTRESS JENNIFER ANISTON has paid tribute to her ‘Friends’ co-star and friend Matthew Perry, who died last month at his home in Los Angeles.

Aniston, who played Rachel Green in the television sitcom Friends alongside Perry, today published a personal tribute to him today.

The group of actors previously released a joint tribute to their friend Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in Friends, in the days following his death.

Yesterday, fellow cast members Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc also published personal tributes to Perry, who died aged 54.

On a post to Instagram, including images of herself and Perry, Aniston said: “Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before.”

“We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us.”

In the group’s tribute to the actor in last month, the cast said they were “more than just cast mates. We are a family”.

The group all starred in a wildly popular television sitcom Friends, which followed the lives of six New Yorkers and ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house last month and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times.

Aniston said today: “This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it.

“And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again,” she added.

Included in the post, Aniston attached an image of the pair on the set of the show, laughing with one another. The following image on the post shows the pair discussing the image.

“I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all,” Aniston said about the screenshot.

Aniston continued: “Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier?’

“Rest little brother. You always made my day…”

Yesterday, fellow co-star and friend Matt Le Blanc, who starred as Joey Tribbiani, shared his tribute to the actor, posting images of the pair during memorable moments of the show.

“It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye,” LeBlanc said. “The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life.”

“It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.”

Accompanied with a video of the pair on set during the recording of one the infamous episodes, Courteney Cox paid tribute to Perry.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” Cox said on Instagram.

“When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites.

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.

“In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind,” she added.

The cause of Perry’s death is not yet known. An initial post-mortem examination was inconclusive and the results of toxicology tests have not yet been released.

Need help? Support is available:

Samaritans – 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie

Pieta House – 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)

Aware – 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)

Teen-Line Ireland – 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 18)

Childline – 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

SpunOut – 01 675 3554 or email hello@spunout.ie

Includes reporting from © AFP 2023