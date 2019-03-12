This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 12 March, 2019
'A very heavy heart': Jenny Greene announces departure from 2FM

2FM announced that Jennifer Zamparelli is to host her own programme as part of the new schedule line up.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 10:33 AM
38 minutes ago 11,763 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4536412
Jenny Greene and Nicky Byrne
Jenny Greene and Nicky Byrne
Jenny Greene and Nicky Byrne

RADIO DJ JENNY Greene has announced that she is leaving 2FM. 

Green made her announcement in a statement on Twitter this morning. 

“It is with a very heavy heart that I have decided to say farewell to 2FM,” she wrote. 

“Having started off in the evening time and progressing on to a very successful day time show, going back to the evenings on 2FM just doesn’t feel like the right decision for me both professionally and personally,” she said. 

The station confirmed that she will still perform as part of the previously scheduled RTÉ Concert Orchestra gigs this summer.

The station also noted that Nicky Byrne is to leave 2FM and return to Westlife. 

“Nicky and Jenny have been a massive part of 2FM over the past five years and have been an important part of changing the 2FM brand to what it is today and I would like to thank them both for delivering five years of great radio,” Head of RTÉ 2FM Dan Healy said. 

“I wish Nicky the best as he returns to a worldwide tour with Westlife and Jenny the best in her future endeavours.”

2FM also announced today that Jennifer Zamparelli is to host her own programme as part of the new schedule line up.

The programme will air mid morning, weekdays from 10am to 1pm.

Zamparelli joined Breakfast Republic with her co-presenters, Bernard O’Shea and Keith Walsh in 2014.

“I’m delighted to have this opportunity,” she said.

“Thrilled for the opportunity, thrilled to do something different and thrilled to be getting up slightly later than stupid o’clock every morning.” 

Healy added that Zamparelli is “ready to spread her own wings and move into her own space”. 

“I believe Jen will appeal to young audiences as she has that instant likeability and humour. Our audiences have reacted in an overwhelming positive way towards her,” he said. 

Zamparelli’s show will begin on 10 June.

COMMENTS (13)

