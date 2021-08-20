#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Friday 20 August 2021
Advertisement

New Jeopardy! host steps down after controversies resurface

The emergence of “past incidents and comments” has brought Mike Richards brief Jeopardy! run to an end.

By AFP Friday 20 Aug 2021, 10:57 PM
56 minutes ago 8,584 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5528294
Mike Richards, file photo.
Image: Willy Sanjuan
Mike Richards, file photo.
Mike Richards, file photo.
Image: Willy Sanjuan

US QUIZ SHOW Jeopardy! is on the hunt for another new host today after Mike Richards resigned just nine days after getting the job.

Richards had been lined up to replace Alex Trebek, who died of cancer last year, but was a controversial choice because of his past involvement in employment discrimination lawsuits filed by women.

Days after he was appointed, reports emerged of disparaging comments about women that he made on a podcast eight years ago, heaping pressure on the 46-year-old and his bosses at Sony Pictures Television.

“It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter,” Richards said in a note to staff, seen by AFP.

“Over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show.

“As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today.”

Sports and pop culture website theringer.com reported this week that it had trawled through episodes of “The Randumb Show,” a podcast Richards hosted in 2013-14, finding a number of comments relating to women and nudity.

A Sony Pictures Television spokesperson said today the company supported Richards’ decision to step down.

“We were surprised this week to learn of Mike’s 2013/2014 podcast and the offensive language he used in the past. We have spoken with him about our concerns and our expectations moving forward,” the spokesperson said.

“Mike has been with us for the last two years and has led the Jeopardy! team through the most challenging time the show has ever experienced. It is our hope that as (executive producer) he will continue to do so with professionalism and respect.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Richards had been due to share hosting duties with “The Big Bang Theory” alum Mayim Bialik.

She was appointed to front the primetime events and special spin-offs while he was given the regular syndicated shows.

Their appointments had apparently ended a long hunt for a host after Trebek’s much-mourned death, which saw producers scroll through a Who’s Who of American celebrity life that included top journalists and sport stars.

That search was back on today, Richards said, with details of the roster of guest hosts to be announced next week.

© – AFP, 2021 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie